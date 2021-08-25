Brits want brands to sell more vegan fashion, study reveals

The majority of Brits want to see more vegan-verified clothes, bags, shoes and accessories both in-store and online, a new study reveals.

A report published earlier this month by The Vegan Society examined consumer understanding of different materials and supply chain issues within the fashion industry, and what shoppers are looking for in vegan fashion.

A survey within the report, aimed at those buying new clothing as opposed to second-hand items, found that 95 percent of shoppers said they would like to see more vegan-verified fashion, with almost half (48 percent) saying they want to see it across all fashion categories.

The survey found that 35 percent of respondents wanted to see more vegan options for items that usually use animal leather such as jackets and boots, while 32 percent would like more vegan-friendly leather bags and backpacks.

Thirty-two percent said they would like to see the use of pleather (plant leather) extended to general footwear such as boots, heels and sandals, while 28 percent would be interested in vegan leather sneakers.

The new report comes as a growing number of fashion companies, from high street brands to storied luxury houses, move away from animal-based products as the market for vegan alternatives continues to grow.

In the last three months alone, Canada Goose, Moose Knuckles and Nieman Marcus have announced plans to go fur-free, joining the likes of Macy’s, H&M, Gap, Urban Outfitters and J.Crew, Burberry, Prada, Gucci and Giorgio Armani.

The Vegan Society’s survey also found that 61 percent of respondents believe the use of fur is cruel, while slight a smaller 57 percent feel the same about using leather from ‘exotic’ animals.

Thirty-seven percent of respondents said the use of cow leather is cruel, with more than half (54 percent) “slamming the use of calf leather” - though the report didn’t specify exactly what this meant.

Thirty-five percent said they want more vegan leather options with almost three-quarters (74 percent) willing to pay more for the non-animal-based alternatives.

More than half (55 percent) said they were interested in purchasing, or already owned something made from plant-based leather, the highest percentages for all materials surveyed. Forty-two percent said they think it’s sustainable, 34 percent saying it’s ethical and 31 percent saying it’s modern.

Research from the study was based on a survey of 1,000 UK adults conducted on consumer research platform Attest between May 12 to 14 2021.