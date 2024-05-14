Brochu Walker expands into childrenswear

Luxury lifestyle brand Brochu Walker has announced its first-ever foray into childrenswear to create the “ultimate mommy and me moments”.

The ‘Maman et Moi’ (Mommy and Me) collection features a girl’s version of its bestselling feminine and versatile ‘Havana Dress’ for women, which the brand first introduced in 2020 and is still the cornerstone of its dress collection.

Brochu Walker ‘Maman et Moi’ (Mommy and Me) collection Credits: Brochu Walker

The mini-me ‘Girls Havana Mini Dress,’ offers a relaxed fit silhouette with a tiered skirt and puff sleeves and is available in four colours – hot pink, navy, ivory and carmine red, in sizes 4 to 12 and retails for 128 US dollars.

Commenting on the launch, Karine Dubner, owner and creative director at Brochu Walker, said in a statement: “My children are my biggest accomplishment. They fill up my heart and being around them makes me feel complete. Doing things together feels even better.”

Brochu Walker ‘Maman et Moi’ (Mommy and Me) collection Credits: Brochu Walker