Bronx and Banco brings nightlife glamour back

How long before nightlife really returns? Come on, we are all waiting, and everyone is asking that question. While we ponder when we will get some more return to normalcy, the other question is, “what to wear once we can paint the town red again?” Natalie De’Banco, creative director of Bronx and Banco, has some ideas.

De’Banco was inspired by her memories of one of the most popular spots in Sydney, the Piano Room. The 32-look collection consisted of silhouettes that were sexy and reminiscent of the days of nightlife that so many of us have become so nostalgic for. While it might seem like another pretty cocktail dress collection, it was a beacon of hope and optimism for a return to normalcy.

“I still remember my nights at the Piano Room and how glamorous and beautiful the women were,” De Banco said in a statement. “The room was filled with diamonds and sequin mini dresses. That was the moment my true love for fashion was born.”

The collection featured full-length gowns and mini corset dresses with diamond applique, revealing slit dresses in pleated gold, black, aged-silver, and fuchsia silk lame. The 1970s was also inspiration for the collection. The opulence and glamour of the era became the DNA for pieces including delicate sequin chiffons, classic tailoring and smoking jackets in velour with satin, and diamond beaded lapels.

Bronx and Banco is ready for the roaring ‘20s 2.0. With the expectation that history will in fact repeat itself like it did in the 1920s, which began with the Spanish flu and turned around to being an era of opulence and Great Gatsby style soirées, designers have geared with a modern version of the sparkle and shine that made the last ‘20s so great. After living our lives in sweatpants for the past year, let’s prepare to make life and our wardrobes lavish again.

photos: courtesy of Getty