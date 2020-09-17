Bronx and Banco brings rebirth to New York Fashion Week

Bronx and Banco was one of the few brands that presented a physical show during New York Fashion Week. Natalie De-Banco, the founder and the designer of the brand, was inspired by the idea of the rebirth of the world and showcased the continuous expansion of Bronx and Banco’s ready-to-wear offerings. The brand, which was long seen as more of an evening wear and cocktail dress brand, is continuing to push into more daywear offerings.

The theme for this season’s collection was titled The Retreat, which was fitting given the island vacation inspiration for the collection. Head wrap scarves, bandeau tops, and cutout dresses all became the primary essence of this collection. The Bronx and Banco woman is hoping that spring 2021 means a return to destination vacations and summer 2021 means it’s time for day parties (hello Hamptons, anyone?)

“Seeing my vision come to life for the spring/summer 2021 collection has been so rewarding, and I am grateful for the opportunity to invite our fashion friends and Bronx and Banco customers from all over the world to stream the show with virtual platforms now in place,” Natalie De-Banco said.

Although she was one of the few physical shows, of course in the spirit of modern times, Bronx and Banco’s collection was also available to view virtually. For the few in-person attendees, reuniting with fashion colleagues, albeit socially distanced, was a welcome sign of hope after months of the fashion industry being thrown in turmoil.

The collection borrowed tones, textures, and color from scene nature landscapes reminiscent of island vacations, including sand browns, beige, sunset oranges and reds, and golden yellows. De-Banco also collaborated with jewelry brand GBGH for a special hand-made for a hand-made jewelry collection that will launch on Bronx and Banco’s website this October.

photo: courtesy of Getty