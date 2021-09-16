Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz star in Pepe Jeans Just Us campaign

London denim brand Pepe Jeans has unveiled its new campaign and collection, centred around the power of union, featuring British photographer Brooklyn Beckham and American actress Nicola Peltz.

Just Us marks the second collaboration between Pepe Jeans and Beckham, who this time shares the screen with his fiancée in a shoot aimed to put a spotlight on their relationship. Photography duo Luigi and Iango shot a series of intimate photos, while artist Zhamak Fullad captured campaign videos, of who the denim label perceives as “one of the most genuine couples of their generation”.

The soon-to-be-married pair are decked out in the brand’s latest AW21 collection including denim overalls, a quilted branded coat and an eco-leather leather jacket, alongside classic Pepe Jeans logo t-shirts and accessories.

Image: Pepe Jeans, Luigi & Iango

“I have always liked the brand and I love its advertising campaigns, so it was an easy decision, really,” said Peltz, in a question and answer session with the brand, on why she took part in the campaign. “My favourite jeans are from Pepe, so it made sense to work with a brand that I like and already use.”

Beckham established his status as a photographer in a debut shoot with Burberry at the age of 16. Five years on and one published book later, the son of footballer David Beckham has received substantial criticism over his involvement in the industry, most notably from professional photographers. Despite the critiques, Pepe Jeans selected Beckham for its Wiser Future campaign earlier this year, self-shot and directed by the photographer as a way to highlight the brand’s ‘Wiser Wash’ denim.

The new campaign is set to launch today, through imagery and videos shared throughout Pepe Jeans social media channels, platforms and selected partners.