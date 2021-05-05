Brooks Brothers and Fila collaborate on tennis, streetwear collection

US clothing label Brooks Brothers and sportswear brand Fila have launched a limited-edition collection that includes apparel, footwear and accessories for both men and women.

The collection items are available for a limited time on the websites of both companies and in select Brooks Brothers stores, according to a press release.

Featuring lifestyle pieces and tennis clothes in the signature red, white and navy colors characteristic of each brand, the collection reimagines sportswear by marrying it with street style.

Men’s lifestyle pieces include polos, button down oxford shirts, tracksuits, zip jackets and tennis sweaters and vests. The items available to women are a cable knit tennis dress and ‘a heritage inspired pleated dress’. The collection also features two different footwear choices.

Stores that sell the Brooks Brothers x Fila limited edition collection include the ones in New York City, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Milan. Prices range from 56 pounds for the Deuce Logo T-Shirt to 430 pounds for the Stadium Jacket and 574 pounds for the Advantage Backpack.