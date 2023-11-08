Brooks Brothers debuts first adaptive button-down shirt with MagnaReady tech

Men's lifestyle and clothing brand Brooks Brothers has partnered with magnetic apparel MagnaReady to create the first adaptive shirt.

The Brooks Brothers x MagnaReady shirt brings together Brooks Brothers' iconic button-down shirt with MagnaReady’s patented adaptive technology with magnetized closures for quick and easy dressing.

Launching ahead of the holiday season, the Brooks Brothers x MagnaReady shirt aims to reduce difficulties linked to daily dressing for those with physical disabilities.

Unlike regular shirts, MagnaReady shirts feature a patented magnetic closure system that makes dressing easier by replacing traditional buttons with magnets, allowing the shirt to be fastened by aligning the front panels for an automatic 'click' closure.

Brooks Brothers x MagnaReady Credits: Brooks Brothers x MagnaReady

“There are millions of adults with disabilities, medical conditions, and other physical factors that limit mobility and make dressing a daily obstacle,” said Maura Horton, MagnaReady inventor and founder, in a statement.

“The Brooks Brothers x MagnaReady shirt isn’t just a shirt; it’s a statement to the disability community that inclusivity and accessibility matter and are a priority for brands that are a foundation of the American fashion industry.”

Made from woven Oxford fabric with stretch, the Brooks Brothers x MagnaReady features a more traditional fit with the brand’s signature non-iron finish, a rounded breast pocket, magnetized barrel cuffs, and a pieced magnetic placket.

“Nearly 125 years ago, Brooks Brothers revolutionized menswear with the innovative button-down collar shirt," said Naushaba Moeen, executive vice president of lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group, the parent company of Brooks Brothers, in a statement.

"Today, the brand proudly continues its longstanding tradition of innovation with our collaboration with MagnaReady to create this adaptive shirt allows us to extend our tradition of excellence to a wider audience.”

The collaboration is said to have been inspired by a former exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art titled 'Items: Is Fashion Modern?’, where MagnaReady's modern adaptation was displayed next to a classic Brooks Brothers shirt, a favorite among the elite and famous.

The Brooks Brothers x MagnaReady shirt is now available in white, classic blue, and white stripe in sizes small through extra-large for 119.00 US dollars at www.magnaready.com.