Brooks Brothers debuts White House Historical Association collection

The White House Historical Association has just announced a first-ever collaboration with Brooks Brothers and a new accessories collection online and in its stores beginning today. The exclusive collection features the Truman Presidential Seal and includes red, blue and navy ties; a red double-sided bow tie; a blue double-sided bow tie; and navy bow tie; along with a multicolored pocket square. Dubbed the Presidential Collection, all items in the range are 100 percent silk and are crafted in the United States.

The Truman Presidential Seal was established in 1945 when President Harry S. Truman issued an Executive Order which officially defined the Presidential Coat of Arms and Seal for the first time. An eagle's head, which originally faced right toward a bundle of thirteen arrows held in its talons, was turned to face left toward the olive branch it held, symbolizing peace.

Brooks Brothers, established in 1818, is America's oldest retail brand and has the unique distinction of dressing forty American Presidents since its founding. Price points for this collection range from 55 dollars to 89 dollars and 50 cents. The White House Historical Association will continue its partnership with Brooks Brothers with additional exclusive collections introduced later this year.

photo: courtesy of The White House Historical Association