Brooks Brothers ends its use of exotic skins

Brooks Brothers has confirmed that it will no longer sell products made with exotic-animal skins, according to a statement released by PETA. The retailer joins brands including Jil Sander, Chanel, Diane von Furstenberg, Hugo Boss and Vivienne Westwood in this ban.

The animal rights organization had been pressuring the retailer to end its use of clothing products made with leather from animals such as crocodiles, snakes or lizards. Brooks Brothers had previously decided to stop creating products with mohair in 2018 as a response to a PETA investigation of goat farms in South Africa.

"Behind every crocodile- or snake-skin item is an animal who experienced a violent, bloody death," PETA's executive vice president, Tracy Reimanm said in a statement. "PETA thanks Brooks Brothers for protecting these vulnerable animals and points kind consumers to high-quality vegan materials that are the future of fashion."