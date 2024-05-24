Brooks Brothers relaunches formalwear capsule Black Fleece

Lifestyle apparel brand Brooks Brothers has reintroduced its Black Fleece label, a formalwear capsule collection for men and women.

Originally launched in 2007, the range sought to reimage heritage pieces through a modern lens. Bringing together the best of craftsmanship and tradition, the collection is designed by Michael Bastian, Brooks Brothers’ Creative Director.

Made from high-quality European fabrics, the new Black Fleece collection will sit alongside the brand’s current formalwear lineup and include “exceptional pieces for the most special occasions.”

The collection encompasses a wide selection of men’s and women’s formal attire, all made in Italy and Portugal from the finest Italian milled wools, silks, and Sea Island cotton. Key pieces from the men’s range include a silk linen grosgrain shawl lapel tuxedo, a wool and silk double-breasted peak lapel tuxedo, and a silk hopsack shawl lapel dinner jacket.

The womenswear range includes two elegant menswear-inspired tuxedos in black or white, made from ultra-fine merino wool that feature feminine cuts with peaked lapels and a silk blend faille collar.

The Black Fleece capsule collection is currently exclusively available at The Brooks Brothers store at Rockefeller Center in New York City and online at brooksbrothers.com.