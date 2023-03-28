Brora celebrates 30th anniversary with heritage capsule collection

Luxury Scottish cashmere and wool fashion brand Brora is taking a trip down memory lane with a heritage capsule collection inspired by its archives to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The brand’s founder and creative director, Victoria Stapleton, has chosen 30 “stand-out styles” from its archive, one for each year of Brora since 1993, which she has reimagined for 2023.

Key looks include a slinky cherry halter neck and pair of cropped jumpers in parakeet and marigold, offering throwbacks from the 90s, as well as an update of its millennium sleeveless polo, and its star print dress from 2010.

Image: Brora

Other highlights include an organic cotton shirt inspired by a style from 2011 with embroidery details in blue, a cashmere rainbow jumper, a Houndstooth wool tweed jacket made using cloth woven in Yorkshire inspired by a look from 2005, and a silk cotton waterfall print dress.

The nostalgic capsule aims to pay testament to the timeless nature of Brora’s aesthetic, as well as celebrate the brand’s longstanding relationship with British craftsmanship, including its signature wave knit, cotton embroidery and Fair Isles designs.

Image: Brora

To highlight its anniversary collection, Brora has tapped Georgia May Jagger to model the collection, chosen for being a fan, as she was introduced to the brand by her mother Jerry Hall, a longstanding customer of Brora.

Stapleton said in a statement: “I’m super proud of this retrospective and thrilled to have asked the gorgeous Georgia May Jagger, a true lifelong Brora fan, to model this very special collection. Happy 30th birthday Brora.”

Image: Brora