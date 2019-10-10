Brora creates limited edition jumper for Wool Week

Luxury Scottish cashmere and wool fashion brand, Brora has launched a limited edition jumper to mark The Campaign for Wool’s annual Wool Week designed by a textile student.

Brora tasked two Scottish universities with designing a jumper inspired by geometric shapes and the Bauhaus artist, Anni Albers who was credited with blurring the lines between art and craft, making textiles her main form of expression.

The competition received more than 20 entrants, and final year textiles student, Jasmine Cook at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design was selected as the winner for her graphic take on the Bauhaus artists work.

Commenting on her jumper design, Cook said in a statement: “I designed this limited edition Wool Week jumper for women who are fashionable yet practical and care about sustainability and how their clothes are made.

“I was so inspired by the work of Anni Albers and also by the city in which I live in, Dundee. This has been my favourite project to work on yet as I have spent most of my time in the knit studio experimenting.”

The limited-edition design, knitted from 100 percent super soft pure new wool Knoll yarn, is limited to just 100 jumpers and is available at Brora stores and at brora.co.uk, priced 145 pounds.

To celebrate Wool Week, which runs until October 20, Brora has also launched a collection of jumpers, cardigans, outerwear and caps to highlight the natural and biodegradable benefits of wool, with Merino Donegal cardigans, Lambswool Fair Isle jumpers, Harris Tweed suit and Pea Coat, and a Tweed baker boy cap.

In addition, Brora will be hosting styling events in a number of its stores, including an event in its London Sloane Square store on October 10 with founder, Victoria Stapleton. Additional events will be taking place in locations including Harrogate, Edinburgh, Oxford and Bath throughout October.

Images: courtesy of Brora