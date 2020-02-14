Brother International sponsors FIT's show at NYFW

Brother International Corporation sponsored and supported FIT's (Fashion Institute of Technology) Fine Art of Fashion and Technology Show on February 7, at New York Fashion Week 2020. Coinciding with FIT's 75th anniversary celebration, the show featured ninety-plus looks by 10 alumni from FIT’s inaugural Master of Fine Arts class in Fashion Design at Pier 59. The looks spotted on the runway by the Fine Art of Fashion and Technology show the immense skill and detailed craftsmanship of the designers that and told unique personal stories from their work.

The multinational electrical equipment company donated a number of SE600 and SE1900 series sewing and embroidery machines to FIT that students used to make final preparations to their designs for the show. Brother International Corporation has a history of sponsorship of similar community events in support of education, fashion and arts as part of its “Brother loves fashion” initiative.

“We at Brother believe very much in supporting education and in leading efforts to promote the work of students. New York Fashion Week is a major spotlight opportunity for these upcoming fashion designers and we hope that by continuing to support events like this and donating Brother machines, we will encourage the designers of the future to further develop their work and display their creativity,” said Jim Price, Senior Director of Marketing, of the Brother Home Appliance Division.

Brother’s other fashion-related partnerships include sponsoring the reality competition program, Project Runway, and its two spin-off series, Project Runway All Stars and Project Runway: Juniors, which it has been doing every season since its inception in 2004. They have also collaborated with iconic American designer, Nicole Miller, having sponsored her “Fall 18’ New York Fashion Week” show. In 2019, Brother donated over $100,000 worth of sewing, embroidery and electronic cutting machines to FIT’s School of Art and Design for student and faculty use and sponsored FIT’s Future of Fashion Runway Show.

Photos: courtesy of Brother and egc group