Brother Vellies focuses on the new nude with Moda Operandi collection

Luxury fashion e-commerce platform Moda Operandi is teaming up with New York footwear label Brother Vellies. The collection, which launched on Feb. 4, features versatile shoes in neutral hues, focusing on nude tones. According to an announcement from Moda Operandi, the collection —which is inspired by the fact that not one nude shade fits every person—showcases six shoe styles and eight neutral hues.

“Since I started Brother Vellies in 2013, I have always designed in this light peachy color which I referred to as nude,” Aurora James, the founder of Brother Vellies, said in a statement. “It really hit me this summer that after years of being told what the standard ‘nude’ should be, I needed to contextualize that word within my own work, not just for myself but for our customers as well.”

Shoes are available in colors named Diana, Yoko, Frida, Eartha, Cicely, Maya, Nina, and Grace—names that were selected to represent influential women.

“Moda Operandi is thrilled to collaborate with Brother Vellies on this much-needed update to the nude shoe,” the e-commerce platform’s fashion director Lisa Aiken said in a statement. “Aurora has created a meaningful brand that resonates with customers worldwide and reflects our client’s demand to blend their style with their sense of social consciousness.

The limited-edition collection ranges from 385 USD to 735 USD and is available to pre-order in a Moda Operandi Trunkshow through Feb. 29.

Images: Moda Operandi Facebook