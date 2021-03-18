Brunello Cucinelli finances COVID-19 center in Solomeo

Brunello Cucinelli through his brand and the Brunello Cucinelli and Federica Cucinelli foundation is working with Italy’s Umbira region to finance a vaccination center in Solomeo, a restored medieval village that is home to Brunello Cucinelli’s headquarters. Cucinelli will also pay the salaries of the 16 individuals in charge of administering vaccinations. The goal for the site is to vaccinate 1200 people a week.

Cucinelli has been a big supporter of COVID-19 efforts in his home country of Italy. Last April, the company partnered with the Università deli Studi university in Perugia to research workplace safety strategies. 1100 of Brunello Cucinelli’s employees volunteered for the study.

Like many fashion brands, Brunello Cucinelli’s business took a hit from the lockdowns, but they are expecting a rebound in the second half of this year. In a statement, Cucinelli praised his employees for their responsibility and perseverance during these times, saying he owes it to them for creating such beautiful collections during this period.

Image: Brunello Cucinelli Facebook page