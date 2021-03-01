Bruno Mars launches first fashion line with Lacoste

French heritage fashion brand Lacoste is teaming up with Bruno Mars to launch the singer’s first fashion collaboration launching on March 5.

For the fashion collection, Bruno Mars has created the line with Lacoste using what he calls his designer alter ego, dubbed “Ricky Regal”. The singer explained that when on stage his name is Bruno Mars, “when I’m making lavish luxurious garments, I go by Ricky Regal”.

The collection is inspired by a “lust for life and an entrepreneurial Midas touch,” added Lacoste in the press release, and bridges Mar’s enigmatic personality and distinct style with the French fashion brand’s blend of sport and luxury.

The collaboration began in Los Angeles, following a meeting between Mars and Louise Trotter, Lacoste’s creative director, and the French brand explains that they gave the singer “free rein to his imagination” and in return the American artist “pushed all the limits to give life to Ricky Regal, whose style embodies his passion for flamboyant rhythm and his love for the Crocodile”.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mars said in a statement: “I’ve been very fortunate to have been asked to do collaborations in the past, but it always came with guidelines. Lacoste was the first and only brand that said ‘Bruno you can do whatever you want.’ The respect of such creative freedom coming from a heritage fashion house was an honour.”

The Lacoste x Ricky Regal collection is described by the brand as “everyday sports luxury” and features a range of ready-to-wear clothing, footwear and accessories for men and women.

The sportswear is both casual and dressy and centres around fluid shirts and pop tracksuits, alongside shorts, polo shirts, T-shirts, pants, slides and socks, as well as a pair of aviator sunglasses.

The designs offer a colourful and seductive palette of bold colours including mustard yellow, petrol green, eggplant purple, coral red and tie-dye, combined with 1970s nostalgia, with velvet, silk and cotton fabrics.

Trotter added: “Collaborating with Bruno and entering into his unique world has been a great adventure, he has a very clear vision and is obsessive with every detail. From concept to fittings, there wasn’t a single aspect that he was not fully involved.

“With Ricky Regal x Lacoste, Bruno has created a luxury sportswear brand that bridges the Lacoste sportswear heritage and his own seductive style.”

The first Lacoste x Ricky Regal collection will launch on March 5 through a global network of 18 exclusive retailers and will be available from March 8 at selected Lacoste boutiques and lacoste.com. Prices range from 20 to 180 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Ricky Regal Holdings, LLC by Harper Smith