Bucherer launches exclusive retail partnership with Mytheresa

Bucherer has announced that its jewellery brand Bucherer Fine Jewellery will be exclusively available with luxury online retailer Mytheresa, marking the brand’s first online retail partnership.

The luxury e-commerce platform will offer a curated selection of Bucherer Fine Jewellery pieces from three different collections from today, September 27.

The selection will include pieces from its Rock Diamonds, Pastello and Peekaboo collections. Rock Diamonds is the brand’s modern approach to wearing diamonds with pieces crafted in white or yellow gold with trapezoid cut diamonds, while Pastello features designs inspired by nature with rose and white gold settings and pastel-coloured sapphires, and Peekaboo presents gemstones such as morganite, aquamarine, amethyst, golden beryl, peridot and prasiolite.

Bucherer Fine Jewellery available at Mytheresa Credits: MyTheresa / Bucherer Fine Jewellery

Patrick Graf, chief commercial officer at Bucherer, said in a statement: “We are proud to mark the next step in our partnership with Mytheresa by bringing in a curated selection of Bucherer Fine Jewellery pieces to Mytheresa’s luxury portfolio and contributing our expertise and heritage in this area. Customers can now discover some of our most iconic collections on a global scale, within a breathtaking assortment of high-end fashion and design, to complement their looks.”

The move marks the next step of Bucherer’s partnership with Mytheresa, in May, the luxury e-commerce platform began to offer Certified Pre Owned (CPO) watches.

Michael Kliger, chief executive at Mytheresa, added: “We are very excited to expand our partnership with Bucherer. After having started with an offer of Bucherer Certified Pre-Owned luxury watches we are now adding a well curated offer of exquisite pieces by Bucherer Fine Jewellery. This perfectly complements Mytheresa’s finest edit for luxury clients around the globe.”