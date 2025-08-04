Budapest Central European Fashion Week to feature record number of emerging designers

This September, Budapest Central European Fashion Week (BCEFW) will highlight a record number of young Hungarian designers, with graduation collections from local universities included in the official programme for the first time. The 16th edition of the event will run from 1–7 September, showcasing nearly 100 designers from Hungary and six neighboring countries.

Organised by the Hungarian Fashion & Design Agency (HFDA), BCEFW has grown into a major platform for Central European talent, bridging the gap between education and the fashion industry. Students from Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design (MOME) and Budapest Metropolitan University (METU) will debut their final collections, offering fresh perspectives on the future of regional fashion.

Around 60 percent of brands presenting this year are led by emerging designers, supported by BCEFW’s ongoing initiatives like the Young Talents programme and the Fashion Hub. Educational outreach also continues, with tailoring students invited to attend shows and engage with the industry.

Beyond the runways, BCEFW will bring fashion to the city through pop-ups, exhibitions, and panel discussions. The event continues to strengthen Budapest’s role as a regional hub, attracting international press and buyers while boosting the visibility of Hungarian brands on the global stage.