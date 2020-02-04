Buffalo holds one-day pop-up for collaboration with Lisa and Lena

German footwear label Buffalo touched down in Los Angeles to celebrate the U.S. launch of its collaboration with teen influencers Lisa & Lena, Buffalo x J1mo71. The brand held a one-day pop-up shop on Feb. 1, where fans of the influencers could participate in a meet and greet as well as shop the collaboration.

The collaboration features three unique styles, based on the popular chunky platform sneaker popularized by the Spice Girls in the 1990s, which were designed in partnership with Lisa & Lena.

While the one-day pop-up in Los Angeles was primarily a way for Lisa & Lena to meet their fans as well as promote the collaboration, a Buffalo representative told FashionUnited that it also served as a means to get an idea of what a greater launch in the U.S. could look like.

The Buffalo x J1mo71 sneakers are available for 99,90 EUR and currently available internationally on the footwear brand’s online retail site.

Images: Courtesy of Buffalo