Built for Athletes launch first-ever clothing collection

Fitness brand Built for Athletes, known for its high-performance bags and accessories, is entering the apparel market with its first-ever clothing collection.

After almost a decade of experience, Built for Athletes is utilising its functional performance and innovation expertise for its new nine-piece athleticwear collection for men and women.

The collection, which has been 12 months in the making, aims to offer resilient performance products in the spirit of its accessories, offering pieces engineered for sweat, movement and durability to give comfort and confidence during the most intense workouts and includes T-shirts, joggers, shorts, training leggings, and a unisex zip top.

Built for Athletes apparel collection Credits: Built for Athletes

Highlights include the men’s training jogger, featuring four-way stretch material for unrestricted movement, an antibacterial and sweat-wicking finish, and a convenient zipped pocket for securely storing essentials, and the women’s training sports bra, which offers cover-stitched seams to prevent irritation and a lower waistband for added support.

Nick Costello, founder and creative director of Built For Athletes, said in a statement: “Clothing was the next natural step for us as a brand, and entering a new category has been a really exciting adventure. Over the last year, we’ve relentlessly focused on creating the best performance clothing available in order to match the premium quality of our existing bags and accessories.

“We focused exclusively on delivering products that combine practicality with premium quality to enhance performance, and I believe we have succeeded in this.”

Built for Athletes apparel is available exclusively via the brand’s website. Prices start from 9.99 pounds.