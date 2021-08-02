Bulgari partners with JD.com

Business of Fashion has reported that Bulgari has become the latest LVMH brand to partner with e-commerce company JD.com. In accordance with the terms of the deal users who search for Bulgari on JD.com will be redirected to a special Bulgari mini-program operated as part of JD.com. In laymen’s terms, that makes Bulgari available within a separate e-commerce shop within JD.com, rather than being available directly on its platform.

This partnership marks the first time Bulgari has worked with a third party e-commerce partner. This partnership is similar to the one Bulgari currently has with Louis Vuitton, where users are redirected to Louis Vuitton’s WeChat mini-program to purchase a full range of the brand’s products. Berluti and Givenchy Beauty also have flagship stores on JD.com that opened last month.

With the e-commerce market expected to reach 3 trillion dollars by 2024, China is a target market for fashion companies. China is also a major luxury market, and with the accelerated growth to online shopping, Bulgari is attempting to stay ahead of the curve.