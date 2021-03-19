Bulgari to unveil Mary Katranzou designed Serpenti bags

Bulgari has collaborated with Mary Katrantzou for a new Bulgari Serpenti Through the Eyes of Mary Katrantzou collection that will debut with a digital and editorial campaign. Natalia Vodianova will star in the campaign that was shot by fashion photographer Hugo Comte.

For the campaign, Katrantzou created jumpsuits to pair with the bags, which were inspired by the metamorphosis of the snake. Katrantzou was inspired by Bulgari’s Serpenti high-jewelry bracelets and watches from the ‘60s. Bulgari’s ongoing “Through the Eyes of” series has seen designers like Yoon Ahn of Ambush and Nicholas Kirkwood reimagine the famed jewelry brand’s accessories.

Katrantzou’s relationship with Bulgari dated back to her spring/summer 2020 show where Bulgari’s heritage jewelry was used to adorn the models for a stunning show held at the Temple of Poseidon in Athens. While she was exploring Bulgari’s archives, she spotted the Serpenti watch that would go on to inspire her collaboration.

Katrantzou also created a limited edition minaudière, the first time the Serpenti silhouette has inspired such a bag. The bracelet of watch is reinterpreted as a detachable viper handle on the Serpenti Metamorphosis Handle bag, which can be worn as a crossbody with chain.

In addition to the creation of the bag, Bulgari has also pledged to donate to campaign star Natalia Vodianova’s charitable organization the Naked Heart Foundation. The charity’s mission is to help underprivileged children and support children with disabilities and their families.

Image: Mary Katrantzou Facebook page