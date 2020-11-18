Burberry achieves its highest score in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Burberry has said it has achieved its highest score to date in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), and marked the sixth consecutive year it has been included in the index.

The British luxury label came in second place overall in the ‘Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods’ sector while also securing leading positions in the Product Stewardship and Social Reporting categories.

A trusted industry benchmark, the DJSI evaluates companies’ governance, economic, environmental and social performance as well as their supply chain management and climate change strategy.

Pam Batty, vice president of corporate responsibility at Burberry, said in a statement: “I am proud that Burberry achieved its highest ever score in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Product is at the very heart of our business, so I am particularly pleased of our leadership position in Product Stewardship, which recognises our progress in embedding sustainable design and manufacturing practices to ensure our products make positive social and environmental contributions.

“We believe ESG disclosure plays a key role in driving meaningful change, through sharing our progress and best practice we can help drive accountability, help others in our industry to improve and learn from our peers to build a more sustainable future.”