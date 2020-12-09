Burberry and BFC team up for leftover fabrics initiative

Burberry has teamed up with the British Fashion Council (BFC) to launch ReBurberry Fabric, a pilot programme that will see the British luxury label donate leftover fabrics to fashion students most in need across the country.

The initiative aims to be rolled out as an industry-wide programme and hopes to act as a blueprint for other brands and colleges to work together to provide practical support to future talent, the BFC said in an Instagram post.

The BFC, through the Institute of Positive Fashion and Colleges Council, will oversee the logistics of the fabric donations, with shipments going to students throughout the UK.