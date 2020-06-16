Burberry announces partnerships to support Pride Month

British heritage brand Burberry is reaffirming its long-standing support for the global LGBTQ+ community this Pride Month with new partnerships with three charitable organisations that it states are “dedicated to driving meaningful change”.

As part of its ongoing commitment to eliminate LGBTI discrimination in the workplace and beyond, Burberry has made undisclosed donations to three charities - UK Black Pride, Stonewall and long-standing charity partner the Albert Kennedy Trust.

Burberry’s donation to UK Black Pride will be used help to increase the charities capacity to provide resources, events and outreach in the black LGBTQ and QTIPOC communities. This is the start of an ongoing partnership, explained Burberry, which will see both organisations working together on “increased advocacy and inclusion initiatives” at Burberry and beyond.

Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, co-founder and executive director of UK Black Pride, said in a statement: ‘We are thrilled to accept Burberry’s donation to UK Black Pride. We are a grassroots movement led by a team of hard-working and passionate volunteers, and Burberry’s donation is a wonderful recognition of the work we do to provide safe and brave spaces for the communities we represent.

“This also marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between UK Black Pride and Burberry that enables both organisations to work hand-in-hand to ensure the inclusion and representation of black LGBTQ and QTIPOC communities at Burberry and beyond.”

In addition, Burberry has joined Stonewall’s Global Diversity Champions programme, becoming the first organisation in the luxury fashion industry to participate. This will allow the luxury label access to Stonewall’s expertise and resources to make workplaces more inclusive for LGBT staff and customers. While the brand’s donation will go towards supporting the charity’s initiatives globally.

The final charity donation will go to support Albert Kennedy Trust, the UK’s national LGBTQ+ youth homelessness charity, which Burberry has partnered with for over three years, and its latest donation will help the charity’s Covid-19 relief fund.