Burberry continues cycling partnership with Team Qhubeka NextHash

British heritage brand Burberry is continuing its partnership with cycling team Team Qhubeka NextHash for the Tour of Britain 2021.

The collaboration was originally announced in June earlier this year, with Burberry named as the first luxury fashion brand to partner with a Tour de France team.

For the Tour of Britain, Burberry’s logo and Thomas Burberry Monogram will feature on Team Qhubeka NextHash’s cycling jerseys as well as tour bicycles and vehicles.

The luxury fashion house will also be supporting the team throughout Stage Five in the North West and Stage Seven alongside the Scottish Borders, with a series of “unexpected mini branded pop-ups”.

The cycling team started its Tour of Britain journey in Cornwall on September 5 and will finish in Aberdeen on September 12.

Team Qhubeka NextHash is a purpose-led, high-performance UCI WorldTour cycling team that competes to raise awareness and funds for Qhubeka, a South African not-for-profit organisation.

Meaning “to move forward” in Nguni, Qhubeka enables people to earn bicycles through its not-for-profit programmes, which is also being supported by a donation from Burberry.

Qhubeka’s initiatives help students travel to school, healthcare workers access more patients and first responders transport life-saving equipment to those in need. Their purpose-led outlook is underpinned by the spirit of Ubuntu; a celebration of the humanity within us all and connecting with the wider world.