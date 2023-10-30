Burberry highlights British craftsmanship with Tricker’s collection

Heritage brand Burberry is spotlighting British craftsmanship in footwear with a collaboration with English shoemaker Tricker’s for autumn/winter 2023.

The collaboration, which debut as part of Burberry’s autumn/winter 2023 collection, features a range of brogues, Chelsea boots and Derby shoes designed by Daniel Lee, chief creative officer of Burberry and produced in the Tricker’s factory in Northampton.

The collection aims to highlight Tricker’s heritage of craft and expertise as the longest-established shoemaker in England, as it was established in 1829, by “fine-tuning” the brand’s signature shapes to match the creative vision of Burberry’s AW23 collection in a variety of colours and fabrications, from black, vine and aubergine calf leather to warm camel suede.

In addition, the designs have been produced in keeping with the values of Tricker’s, the sole and upper are traditionally stitched to welted leather insoles, so that every piece can be repaired and refurbished for many years of wear. All footwear is also finished with a signature rubber sole designed for the outdoors.

To celebrate the collection, Burberry is taking over the window of Tricker’s on Jermyn Street in London.