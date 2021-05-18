Burberry highlights Olympia bag with celebrity campaign
Burberry is placing a spotlight on its Olympia bag, described as a signature for the house, with a new celebrity campaign starring KA twigs, Kendall and Shygirl.
The Olympia bag, designed by Burberry’s chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, has a crescent curve that moulds closely against the body, “an athletic aura told through its defined arc,” explains Burberry.
The bag’s unique curved silhouette is hand-moulded on a wooden block to create its structure using smooth leather. Each bag is crafted in Italy, hand-shaped and painted by artisan makers.
“When designing the Olympia, I was thinking about creating the perfect form of a handbag – something that could capture the essence of femininity,” said Tisci in a statement. “So, for the campaign, I wanted to celebrate three incredible women in my life who embody the power and beauty of feminine energy: FKA twigs, Kendall and Shygirl.”
The Olympia shoulder bag is available in a variety of sizes, styles and colourways from classic warm sand, black and burgundy to vibrant marigold yellow, pale blue and juniper green.
Burberry to host pop-ups to celebrate Olympia bag
To highlight the bag, Burberry worked with photographers and film directors Inez and Vinoodh to create a series of images and videos against a minimalistic backdrop of marble and Burberry beige to showcase the three women’s “feminine energy, strength, sensuality and freedom of expression”.
Commenting on the campaign, Tisci added: “These women are amazingly talented and confident, and have a natural fierceness and determination to carve their own paths, each freely expressing their originality through their creativity.”
To celebrate the brand’s new bag style, Burberry is also launching ‘World of Olympia’ pop-ups, a global series of immersive spaces to bring the Olympia to life and celebrate the aesthetics, craftsmanship and inspiration of the bag.
Pop-up locations include Harrods, Galaxy Macau, Bergdorf Goodman and Nanjing Deji Plaza. From late May, pop-ups will also launch in Guangzhou Taikoo Hui, Shenyang MixC, Shinsegae Centum, Hong Kong Landmark and Isetan Shinjuku.
The pop-ups will house exclusive colourways including a mini size in black, warm sand, marsh green, blue topaz and marigold smooth leather with a gold-plated chain strap. Small sizes include marsh green, blue topaz and marigold with a leather strap. Each bag will have an edition number engraved on the inside.