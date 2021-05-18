Burberry highlights Olympia bag with celebrity campaign

Burberry is placing a spotlight on its Olympia bag, described as a signature for the house, with a new celebrity campaign starring KA twigs, Kendall and Shygirl.

The Olympia bag, designed by Burberry’s chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, has a crescent curve that moulds closely against the body, “an athletic aura told through its defined arc,” explains Burberry.

The bag’s unique curved silhouette is hand-moulded on a wooden block to create its structure using smooth leather. Each bag is crafted in Italy, hand-shaped and painted by artisan makers.

“When designing the Olympia, I was thinking about creating the perfect form of a handbag – something that could capture the essence of femininity,” said Tisci in a statement. “So, for the campaign, I wanted to celebrate three incredible women in my life who embody the power and beauty of feminine energy: FKA twigs, Kendall and Shygirl.”

The Olympia shoulder bag is available in a variety of sizes, styles and colourways from classic warm sand, black and burgundy to vibrant marigold yellow, pale blue and juniper green.

Image: courtesy of Burberry / Inez and Vinoodh

Burberry to host pop-ups to celebrate Olympia bag

To highlight the bag, Burberry worked with photographers and film directors Inez and Vinoodh to create a series of images and videos against a minimalistic backdrop of marble and Burberry beige to showcase the three women’s “feminine energy, strength, sensuality and freedom of expression”.

Commenting on the campaign, Tisci added: “These women are amazingly talented and confident, and have a natural fierceness and determination to carve their own paths, each freely expressing their originality through their creativity.”

Image: courtesy of Burberry / Inez and Vinoodh

To celebrate the brand’s new bag style, Burberry is also launching ‘World of Olympia’ pop-ups, a global series of immersive spaces to bring the Olympia to life and celebrate the aesthetics, craftsmanship and inspiration of the bag.

Pop-up locations include Harrods, Galaxy Macau, Bergdorf Goodman and Nanjing Deji Plaza. From late May, pop-ups will also launch in Guangzhou Taikoo Hui, Shenyang MixC, Shinsegae Centum, Hong Kong Landmark and Isetan Shinjuku.

The pop-ups will house exclusive colourways including a mini size in black, warm sand, marsh green, blue topaz and marigold smooth leather with a gold-plated chain strap. Small sizes include marsh green, blue topaz and marigold with a leather strap. Each bag will have an edition number engraved on the inside.

Image: courtesy of Burberry / Inez and Vinoodh