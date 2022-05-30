Burberry launches activations and scarf to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Burberry has unveiled a series of special activations to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee including a silk scarf and a partnership with Historic Royal Palaces to support Superbloom, an immersive floral display that will encircle the Tower of London.

As an official platinum partner of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant this June, Burberry is contributing two original and immersive outdoor installations, including a large floating meadow, which will be moored directly across from the Tower of London on the River Thames.

The luxury fashion house has also collaborated with digital artist Jon Emmony on an art wall situated at the entrance of Superbloom at the Tower of London. The display showcases a “utopian vision inspired by the power of Superbloom and the dynamism of animals and pollinators of British woodlands”.

Image: Burberry

Burberry unveils floating meadow for Platinum Jubilee

The zero-waste floating meadow, created in the image of the Burberry logo, acts as an extension of Superbloom and has been created to highlight the critical importance of biodiversity to the world, celebrating flora, fauna and pollinators, as well as showcasing Burberry’s commitment to tackling the climate crisis.

It comprises of more than 5,000 plants, many of which are indicative of English river ecosystems and often found on riverbanks such as the Thames to highlight the role natural grasslands and marshes play in storing carbon, and the role in which flowering species play in providing food and nectar to pollinators and common riverside wildlife. The materials used to build the garden also include 1.4 tonnes of recycled plastic collected from rivers around the UK, which is the equivalent of 58,000 plastic bottles or 3.3 million plastic drinking straws.

Image: Burberry

Every element of the floating meadow is responsibly sourced and will either be reused, repurposed or recycled, added Burberry in the press release. All plants will be replanted by Burberry volunteers and live on in local community projects after the installation has closed, including within The Listening Space at The Caversham Group Practice in Kentish Town. The floating meadow maps have also been created from seeded paper and vegetable inks, allowing visitors to plant and create their own meadow from home.

Burberry launches commemorative Jubilee scarf

In addition, Burberry has released a commemorative Jubilee scarf to honour Her Majesty’s 70 years of service. The silk square scarf is a celebration of the brand’s British heritage and features hand-illustrated motifs inspired by ancient British woodlands and the flora and fauna that live there. There are Yew trees, bluebells, butterflies and squirrels alongside birds representing each of the four British nations: a robin for England, a capercaillie for Scotland, a sparrowhawk for Northern Ireland and a golden eagle for Wales.

Image: Burberry

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee silk square scarf retails for 330 pounds and is available online as well as in selected Burberry stores around the world. The scarf will also adorn Burberry store flags and windows in London for the duration of the Jubilee celebrations. Burberry also added that they have marked the special edition scarf with a donation to conservation charity, Woodland Trust to support them in creating a UK rich in woods and trees, for both people and wildlife.

Burberry teams up with children for Jubilee

Burberry has also teamed up with school children to honour The Queen with special Jubilee artwork and messages, which will be displayed on over 80 bus stops throughout Westminster, near to where the Platinum Jubilee Pageant will take place.

Image: Burberry

The artwork was created at a workshop the fashion house held at Armley Park Primary School in Leeds, a beneficiary of Burberry’s partnership with Marcus Rashford, the National Literacy Trust and Macmillan Children’s Books to help young people develop their literacy skills.

The Burberry Floating Meadow will run from May 30 to June 1, while the Burberry Art Wall will be viewable from June 1 to September 18.