Burberry launches AR Pocket bag experience

Burberry has launched an augmented reality (AR) experience allowing its customers to design their own 3D Pocket bag sculptures.

The virtual bags are inspired by the maritime themes of the label’s SS21 campaign, called ‘In Bloom’.

The collection takes inspiration from “a modern mythology, a contemporary fairy tale where a love story blooms between a mermaid and a shark, darkly romantic and unexpected”.

Through Burberry’s app, users can edit AR versions of the Pocket bag from the collection in a variation of four different shapes and sizes, and capture the results in images to share on social media.

Burberry shoppers can also see AR versions of the pocket bags in their surroundings and see them at scale against other real-life objects.

“These experiences seek to enrich our customer journeys online and bring our digital content into the physical surroundings of customers,” Burberry said in a release.

It comes as the British label continues to focus heavily on digital experiences. Last month, Burberry linked with Elle Digital Japan to create an interactive virtual replica of its flagship in Ginza, Tokyo.

Last year, the brand opened the doors of what it describes as “luxury’s first social retail store” in Shenzhen, China. The 5,800 square foot store is split into 10 rooms for customers to explore and interact with both physically and digitally by using a dedicated WeChat ‘mini program’.

Burberry has also released a series of digital games in recent years allowing users to win both virtual and physical rewards.