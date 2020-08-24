Burberry launches designer face masks in signature check design

British luxury label Burberry has taken its first foray into face mask fashion with the launch of a designer 90 pound reusable face covering.

The masks, available exclusively online, are made using excess fabric and come in the brand’s iconic vintage check design in either archive beige or pale blue, with additional styles to be launched in Autumn. Two sizes are available: S/M and M/L. Though the masks are not yet available to purchase, the label said they are “coming soon”.

Luxury face masks with antimicrobial technology

The reusable masks, which are made in Italy, also provide particle filtration efficiency (PFE) and are enhanced with antimicrobial technology which protects the product from microbes and germs. The outer and inner lining are made from 100 percent cotton and the filling from 100 percent polyester. Each mask also comes with its own matching travel pouch, which is also treated with antimicrobial technology.

Twenty percent of each sale will go towards the Burberry Foundation Covid-19 Community Fund, operated by The Burberry Foundation, to help communities affected by the pandemic as well as those working on the frontline. Established in April, the fund has so far donated 160,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) gear, and has helped relief efforts in Asia, Europe, the Americas and Africa.

Many brands and retailers have launched their own face masks since the outbreak of the pandemic, though the luxury industry has been noticeably hesitant to jump on the trend, perhaps due to concerns that doing so could be interpreted as a move to profit on the crisis.

But as the world continues to battle the pandemic and a return to normality seems an increasingly vague concept, it’s likely that more luxury labels will follow suits and begin producing their own high-end facewear.