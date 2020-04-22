Burberry launches eco capsule and rolls out sustainable product labels for Earth Day

Burberry is launching a SS20 sustainable capsule collection, called ‘ReBurberry Edit’, and has started a global roll-out of new sustainability labeling to mark Earth Day.

ReBurberry Edit comprises 26 styles crafted from sustainable materials used across the British luxury label’s entire product range. The edit features trench coats, parkas, capes and accessories created from Econyl - a recycled nylon made from regenerated fishing nets, fabric scraps and industrial plastic - as well as a range of eyewear crafted from bio-based acetate.

The launch of the collection coincides with the global rollout of new eco-labelling providing shoppers with an insight into the sustainable components featured in the products, such as their composition of organic content or recycled natural fibres, and their carbon footprint. The labels will be featured across all key product categories.

The brand has previously announced a goal of becoming carbon neutral in its own operational energy use and obtaining 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2022.

According to Burberry, two-thirds of its products currently bear more than one “positive attribute”, with a goal for all products by 2022. These positive attributes relate to a broad range of social and environmental programmes such as recycled natural fibre content; recycled synthetic fibre content; organic content, including cotton and wool; and worker health and well-being.

“At the half-way point of our Responsibility Strategy to 2022, we remain dedicated to delivering tangible progress against our social and environmental targets, and our holistic, product-focused sustainability programmes are central to this,” said vice president of corporate responsibility at Burberry, Pam Batty, in a statement.

“By inviting customers to learn more about the sustainable credentials of our products through our labelling programme, we are helping them to better understand our initiatives and the breadth of the ambition of our Responsibility Agenda. We strongly believe that driving positive change through all of our products at every stage of the value chain is crucial to building a more sustainable future for our whole industry.”