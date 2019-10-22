Burberry launches first online game, 'B Bounce'

Burberry has become the latest big fashion name to dive into the digital world of gaming with the launch of its first online game, ‘B Bounce’.

The British luxury label’s new game will be available globally on Burberry.com for the first time as well as on the super-size screen inside Burberry’s flagship store on Regent Street in London.

So what does the game entail? Well, it centres around a deer-shaped character dressed in one of three Thomas Burberry monogram puffer jackets who players must bounce upwards between platforms to reach the moon. Players gain extra speed by collecting Burberry’s gold TB logos and drones as they go.

First prize will be a jacket from the new Burberry puffer collection, available to players in UK, US, Canada, China, Japan and Korea, with other prizes including custom made GIFs and virtual Burberry puffer jackets edited onto a digital picture of their choice.

Burberry is joining an increasing number of brands trying their hands at gaming as a means to engage with a younger and more digital-savvy consumer, with German sportswear giant Adidas earlier this month becoming the first retailer to allow customers to purchase items within a Snapchat game .

Mark Morris, senior vice president of digital commerce at Burberry, said in a statement: “We have experimented with gaming in China, but B Bounce is our first playful extension into this format to entertain and connect with our new, younger consumers around the world. We know that they are living in an increasingly gamified environment both online and offline and we are excited that they can join the Burberry community - and explore our new puffer collection – in this way.”

B Bounce launches alongside Burberry’s new puffer jacket collection and will be available to play on Burberry.com from Monday 21 October.