Burberry launches resale with Vestiaire Collective

British heritage brand Burberry is teaming up with global resale platform Vestiaire Collective to offer customers in the UK and the US a new way to trade in their pre-loved Burberry pieces.

In a statement, Burberry said that customers will be able to trade in their pre-loved Burberry women’s outerwear and handbags on the Burberry x Vestiaire Collective platform. In exchange, they will receive a Burberry gift card based on the value of the item.

All Burberry pre-loved items will undergo a “rigorous authentication and quality control process” from Vestiaire Collective before being available to buy globally.

The partnership with Vestiaire Collective is part of the wider ‘ReBurberry’ programme, which aims to bring to life circular initiatives for customers, supporting Burberry’s ambition to keep products and materials in use for longer.

Burberry x Vestiaire Collective, women’s heritage trench coat Credits: Burberry

Giorgio Belloli, chief digital, customer and innovation officer at Burberry, said: “We are very excited to team up with Vestiaire Collective to provide another way for our customers to give new life to their Burberry pieces.

“In building on our existing circular initiatives, including our aftercare services through our ‘ReBurberry’ programme, we hope that these pieces can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Burberry also added that it will be donating a selection of women’s heritage trench coats to the platform. The sale price of these items will be donated to the UK-based charity Smart Works, which provides high-quality interview clothes and coaching to unemployed women in need.

Burberry has supported Smart Works since 2013, donating products as part of the charity’s mission to help women achieve their potential as they look to enter the workforce.

Fanny Moizant, co-founder and president of Vestiaire Collective, added: “This new partnership with Burberry celebrates longevity and represents a step forward towards circularity.

"It is Vestiaire Collective’s mission to support brands to promote resale and offer more responsible alternatives to their community to buy less but buy better.”