Burberry launching rental and resale with My Wardrobe HQ

Luxury rental and re-sale platform My Wardrobe HQ is partnering with Burberry to launch the British heritage brand’s first womenswear rental and resale offering in the UK.

This marks Burberry’s first move into circular fashion and will be a curated edit featuring key Burberry pieces donated by customers, including trench coats and handbags, which will be available to rent for 4, 7, 10 or 14 day periods.

The collaboration launches today, December 8, and is part of Burberry’s pledge to champion a more circular future and to help customers consider all options available to them when they’re looking to refresh their wardrobes.

The rental edit for women will be available online via My Wardrobe HQ’s website, with highlights including Burberry’s iconic trench coats, as well as pieces adorned with the classic House check, the fashion brand’s Olympia bag, its point-toe pumps and scarves.

Weekly rental prices will range from 41-170 pounds, while resale prices will range from 111 pounds for accessories such as scarves, up to 750 pounds for trench coats. If customers want to keep an item they’ve rented, they have the option to buy it.

Burberry introduces womenswear rental and resale in support of Smart Works

Pam Batty, vice president of corporate responsibility at Burberry, said in a statement: “Supporting the principles of a more circular economy is key in achieving our ambition to be Climate Positive by 2040.

“We are delighted to partner with My Wardrobe HQ to offer our communities a new way to shop sustainably for luxury pieces of the highest quality and craftsmanship, whilst expanding on our existing reuse, repair and recycling initiatives.”

The partnership will also support Smart Works, with 40 percent of each transaction donated to the UK charity, which provides high-quality interview clothes and coaching to unemployed women in need. Burberry has been working with Smart Works since 2013, donating products as part of the charity’s service designed to help women be the best version of themselves as they look to re-enter the workforce.

Jane Shepherdson, chair at My Wardrobe HQ and trustee and patron at Smart Works said: “Rental is going from strength to strength in the womenswear market, but charities have been hit so hard through Covid as most of our usual channels for fund-raising were closed to us. Being part of both My Wardrobe HQ and Smart Works makes this a very proud moment.”

To launch the partnership, My Wardrobe HQ has collaborated with acclaimed photographer and recently appointed chair of the Southbank Centre, Misan Harriman, to highlight the Burberry edit. The campaign features new faces from the British modelling industry captured in street-style moments in some of his favourite London neighbourhoods.

Tina Lake, founder of My Wardrobe HQ, added: “From the first moment that I imagined My Wardrobe HQ, it was with an ambition to work with Burberry - they are the epitome of heritage, but with a huge pioneering spirit.

“The campaign imagery was another dream we brought to life- Misan has been a friend to our business and of our sustainable ethos throughout, and the opportunity to bring everything together has created a magic moment for fashion and sustainability.”