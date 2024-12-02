Burberry opens outerwear concept at Flannels Leeds

British heritage brand Burberry has opened a dedicated outerwear concept pop-up in the new Flannels Leeds flagship store.

The Burberry pop-up is a UK exclusive and will run for two months before being rolled out to an additional 11 global retail locations – as yet to be confirmed.

Burberry outerwear pop-up concept at Flannels Leeds Credits: Flannels Leeds

The space has been inspired by the traditional characteristics of a British park, with Burberry putting its heritage and hero product centre stage to ‘bring the outdoors in’ with a design that replicates a park pavilion to provide shelter, complete with a ‘park bench’ for shoppers to dwell in the space.

Products on display in the outerwear concept include pieces from Burberry’s viral ‘It’s Always Burberry Weather’ campaign, a short film series featuring British contemporary culture heroes from Olivia Coleman to Little Simz.

Burberry outerwear pop-up concept at Flannels Leeds Credits: Flannels Leeds

The pop-up also features a Burberry-branded coffee cart, serving a range of hot drinks as customers enter the space with proceeds going to one of the brand's ongoing charity partners OnSide Youth.

Flannels unveiled its Leeds flagship store in October with an innovative concept that it feels sets a “new standard for luxury retail,” by bringing exclusive product launches, events and immersive experiences. The store spans 70,000 square feet across six floors and offers a selection of luxury and contemporary designer brands, beauty retail concepts, a luxury resale space and a homeware edit.

Burberry outerwear pop-up concept at Flannels Leeds Credits: Flannels Leeds

Burberry outerwear pop-up concept at Flannels Leeds Credits: Flannels Leeds