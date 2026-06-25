Burberry partners with Leeds Beckett University on circularity challenge

British heritage brand has formalised its partnership with Leeds Beckett University in Yorkshire and its BA (Hons) Fashion Design course, as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting emerging fashion talent.

The move follows the success of a pilot programme launched in 2024 and offers further opportunities for students to gain industry insight and “develop the skills needed to thrive in the creative sector,” while also reflecting Burberry’s longstanding presence in the Yorkshire region, including its Leeds office and manufacturing sites in Castleford and Keighley.

Alexandra McCauley, chief people officer at Burberry, said in a statement: “Yorkshire has long been an important part of Burberry’s story, and we are proud to support the next generation of creative talent in the region.

“Through our partnership with Leeds Beckett University, we are creating opportunities for emerging designers to develop their skills, gain industry experience and build meaningful connections with the luxury fashion industry. By investing in local talent today, we are helping to strengthen the future of British craftsmanship, manufacturing and creativity for years to come.”

As part of Leeds Beckett University’s flagship tailoring project, Burberry challenged second-year students with a live industry brief called ‘Reinventing the Trench: A Study in Craft and Form’ and tasked them with redesigning and constructing the Burberry trench coat using surplus gabardine, the fabric invented by Thomas Burberry in 1879.

The Judges’ Choice Award was given to second-year student Juliet Skaife Credits: Burberry

In February, the students presented their trenchcoat designs at Burberry’s Castleford manufacturing site and were judged by Burberry colleagues. The Judges’ Choice award was presented to Juliet Skaife for ‘The Jetty Trench,’ a reimagining of the Burberry heritage trenchcoat inspired by silhouettes of the 1970s, while the People’s Choice award was given to Riyna Khan for ‘The ReVe Brontë’ trench, which explored 19th-century women’s fashion centred around the Brontë sisters. Both winners will undertake work experience at Burberry’s Castleford site, where they will gain hands-on insight into the design and production process behind the British house’s heritage trench.

The People’s Choice award was given to Leeds Beckett University second-year student Riyna Khan Credits: Burberry

For final-year students, the partnership focused on professional guidance and mentorship of their graduate collections. In May, students’ final garments and portfolios were judged by colleagues from Burberry’s manufacturing teams and showcased at Leeds Beckett University’s City Campus Fashion Studio.

The Burberry Award for “exceptional work” was presented to April Charlesworth, which included an embroidered gabardine certificate and a paid internship at Burberry’s Castleford manufacturing site.

Sam Hudson-Miles, course director for BA (Hons) Fashion Design at Leeds Beckett University, added: “This partnership gives our students a unique opportunity to engage directly with one of Britain's most iconic luxury brands, combining creative exploration with valuable industry experience.

“By responding to a live brief inspired by the Burberry trench coat, students are challenged to develop their own design voice while gaining insight into the craftsmanship, heritage and innovation that underpin the fashion industry. Experiences like this play an important role in preparing the next generation of creative talent for their future careers.”