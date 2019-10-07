Burberry partners with The RealReal

British luxury brand Burberry is joining forces with The RealReal to promote a sustainable future for fashion to mark National Consignment Day in America.

Burberry and The RealReal have launched a pilot to encourage customers to extend the life of their products through resale by offering all customers who consign Burberry pieces at The RealReal an exclusive personal shopping experience in select Burberry stores across the US.

The aim of the partnership is to support and promote the benefits of a circular economy, as The Ellen MacArthur Foundation estimates that more than 500 billion US dollars of value is lost every year due to clothing not being utilised or recycled effectively, with some garments in the US discarded after just seven to 10 wears.

"Leading the way in creating a more circular economy for fashion is a key element of our Responsibility agenda," said Pam Batty, vice president of corporate responsibility at Burberry in a statement. "The RealReal shares our ambition to promote the circular economy and keep clothing in use for longer. We know that the enduring quality of Burberry pieces means their appeal and value is long-lasting.” Batty added: "Through this new partnership we hope to not only champion a more circular future but encourage consumers to consider all the options available to them when they're looking to refresh their wardrobes.”

According to The RealReal, resale demand for Burberry has increased by 64 percent year-on-year, with searches for Burberry on the site rising fastest among Millennial and Gen Z customers.

Julie Wainwright, chief executive of The RealReal, added: "A brand as storied as Burberry embracing the circular economy demonstrates the power of resale's impact on both the luxury market and the planet.

“I hope together we'll be a part of pioneering a future in which circularity is a consideration for every luxury brand.”

This partnership is part of Burberry’s five-year Responsibility agenda to 2022, with circular economy for fashion central to its plans, and part of its strategy to expand ways to reuse, repair, donate and recycle products and materials. During 2018/19, Burberry reduced its market-based emissions by 43 percent and procured 58 percent of its total energy (including 68 percent of its electricity) from renewable sources. Burberry is now carbon neutral across the Americas region, its EMEIA retail stores and UK operations, and aims to be 100 percent carbon neutral by 2022.

Image: courtesy of Burberry/The RealReal