Burberry partners with Tour de France team for charitable cause

Burberry has announced a partnership with Tour de France team Qhubeka NextHash, a UCI WorldTour cycling team that competes to raise awareness and funds for South African not-for-profit organisation Qhubeka.

It’s the first time a luxury fashion label has partner with a Tour de France team, according to Burberry. The British label’s logo and iconic Thomas Burberry Monogram will feature on Team Qhubeka NextHash’s cycling jerseys and tour vehicles.

Burberry’s support for Qhubeka NextHash will start in time for the race on June 26 and will continue for the rest of the year.

Meaning “to move forward” in Nguni, Qhubeka enables people to earn bicycles through its not-for-profit programmes, which Burberry will also donate to.

The organisation also helps students travel to school, healthcare workers access more patients and first responders transport life-saving equipment.

The organisation currently has bases in South Africa, the Netherlands and Italy.