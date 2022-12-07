Burberry partners with youth charity Onside for the festive season

British luxury brand Burberry is teaming up with UK youth charity Onside to help alleviate the impact of the cost-of-living crisis this festive season.

The move marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between the youth charity and The Burberry Foundation. It kicks off with OnSide’s Network Winter Hunger Appeal, where the British label will donate to enable 5,000 young people to receive a free cooked meal when attending an OnSide Youth Zone.

The donation will also be used to support the charity’s operational expenses, training and guidance to ensure that all Youth Zones in its national network remain open and supported this winter. The charity offers safe and nurturing spaces for young people from disadvantaged communities, empowering them to explore their creativity and imagination and develop their potential.

Image: Burberry / OnSide

In addition to supporting OnSide, Burberry will also make financial donations to four international food charities, including longstanding partners British charity FareShare and London-based The Felix Project, as well as Banco Alimentare in Italy and City Harvest in New York.

Caroline Laurie, vice president of corporate responsibility at Burberry, said in a statement: “We are delighted to support food banks across the world this winter and commence our partnership with OnSide through their OnSide Network Winter Hunger Appeal.

“OnSide and their dedicated team provide vital support to young people and those impacted by the cost-of-living crisis. Together, we hope that our donation can help the Youth Zones continue to provide a safe and warm environment where young people can access food and support.”