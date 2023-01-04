Burberry reimagines monogram with rabbit ears for Lunar New Year

Burberry has unveiled its Year of the Rabbit 2023 collection featuring the Thomas Burberry Monogram playfully reimagined with rabbit ears to celebrate Lunar New Year.

The bunny Thomas Burberry Monogram is adorned on womenswear, menswear and childrenswear, as well as the luxury label’s signature Lola bag, accessories, cashmere and silk scarves.

The rabbit is a key motif running throughout the Lunar New Year exclusive collection, including cartoon-inspired iterations, where some are positioned back-to-back so that the ears meet to form a heart shape while others sit atop the Burberry logo.

Image: Burberry; Year of the Rabbit 2023 collection

For women and men, the collection includes fleece, puffer and varsity-style jackets embroidered, appliquéd and printed with the Thomas Burberry Monogram and motifs celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, as well as baseball caps in white fleece adorned with rabbit ears and knitwear embellished with rabbit motifs.

For childrenswear, there is a matching hooded top, sweatshirt, jogging pants, knitwear and a varsity-style jacket all highlighted with playful rabbit graphics.

Image: Burberry; Year of the Rabbit 2023 collection

Highlights of the accessories include a backpack in fleece accented with playful 3D rabbit ears and the Lola bag reinvented with black leather and white fabric iterations, both embroidered with rabbits and detailed with the Thomas Burberry Monogram.

To celebrate the collection, Burberry has tapped actors Qi Xi, Shi Pengyuan and sportswoman Zhao Lina in the campaign captured by video director Zika Liu and photographer Sky.

Image: Burberry; Year of the Rabbit 2023 collection

Image: Burberry; Year of the Rabbit 2023 collection

Image: Burberry; Year of the Rabbit 2023 collection