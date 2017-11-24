Burberry retains title as the most popular brand on Instagram

London - Burberry may going through a number of changes, ahead of the impending depart of Chief Creative Officer Christopher Bailey, but that has done little to harm its reputation as the British brand is the most popular brand on Instagram.

Burberry has managed to hold onto its crown for the second year running, with 10.4 million followers, two million more than last year, according to Iconosquare second annual study. Although the luxury fashion house is the most popular British brand on Instagram, its engagement rate, the number of comments and likes divided by the number of followers, is only 0.57 percent.

Burberry is the most popular British brand on Instagram

High street staple Topshop is the second most popular British brand on Instagram, with 9.2 millon followers, followed by Jimmy Choo, with 7.3 million followers and Asos, with 6.6 million followers. However, their engagement rates are slightly better than that from Burberry at 0.86 percent, 0.94 percent and 0.80 percent respectively.

Other fashion brands in the top 10 most popular British brands ranking including Alexander McQueen, in sixth place with 5.3 million followers and Stella McCartney in ninth place with 4.5 million followers. Overall British fashion brands tended to be more popular than British automotive companies, which saw Jaguar (5.5 million followers) and Aston Martin (4.7 million followers), ranked in fifth and seventh place respectively in the annual ranking.

"A strong social media presence is an essential component of any successful marketing strategy," said Romain Ouzeau, CEO of Iconosquare. "The top ten most popular British brands on Instagram have all been able to successfully promote aspirational lifestyles to a wide audience of people and will reap rewards this holiday season."

However, British fashion brand popularity on Instagram pales in comparison to leading interational fashion brands such as Nike, which has 75.2 million followers, Victoria's Secret with 57.7 million followers and Chanel with 25 million followers.

Photo: Burberry AW17, Facebook