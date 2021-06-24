Burberry SS22: Tisci ‘challenges conventional codes’ in otherworldly menswear show

“This presentation is all about the power and the beauty of self-expression and about escaping and coming together as one to celebrate our creativity,” said Burberry chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci as he revealed the British luxury label’s SS22 menswear collection on Wednesday.

The collection was presented at the Millennium Mills in Royal Victoria Docks, East London, on the second day of Paris Fashion Week, and looked to challenge “conventional codes and celebrates freedom of expression” while drawing on the “energy of music and movement”.

’Universal Passport’

Models walked across the sandy setting against a trance-like soundtrack wearing rebellious faux piercing accessories and black leather halterneck vests, coats and briefs.

Tailoring and outerwear were similarly readdressed with sleeveless non-conforming silhouettes and abstract prints.

The collection’s name ‘Universal Passport’ was emblazoned across sleeveless mesh t-shirts and cotton shirts.

“I have always been inspired by music and by its ability to transport your mind - how it can connect you with times, places and people beyond boundaries,” said Tisci.

“Music has played a big role in my life, like a running soundtrack and energy throughout my youth. So many of my memories forged through music take me back to an incredible time when I was discovering myself - my voice, my identity, my creativity - sharing my experiences with friends and sometimes even strangers along the way.

“It was like being on a universal journey, brought together by a collective sense of openness, acceptance and opportunity.

“I wanted the collection to capture that free spirit of youth and its honest and daring attitude, that sense of experimentation and fluidity. There is a strong feeling of unity but also of individuality - encouraging and uplifting each other to express ourselves freely. It’s a very raw energy that’s infectious, exciting and full of life. Like an awakening.”