Burberry to stage digital show for spring 2022

Burberry is going digital this Fashion Month. The brand, which is usually one of the marquee designers at London Fashion Week, is going off-calendar with plans for a digital show on September 27. The show will take place after the close of Milan Fashion Week and just as the Paris Fashion Week shows begin.

The brand’s menswear show debuted in a digital format in June. The show was filmed outdoors and was titled “Universal Passport.”

In terms of product, Burberry has been taking a strong focus on hoodies, sneakers, jersey pieces, and swimwear as they have found that’s what sells best with their younger customers. Burberry has been getting creative with their digital formats ever since COVID-19 put the grand runway shows they were used to having on halt. For the fall 2021 women’s collection they filmed a runway presentation at their Regent Street flagship store.