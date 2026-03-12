Burberry unveils capsule collection inspired by Queen Elizabeth II

British luxury fashion house Burberry has unveiled a new capsule collection, created in collaboration with the Royal Collection Trust, a charity and department of the Royal Household, to mark the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth.

The collection has been designed to coincide with the upcoming ‘Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style’ exhibition at Buckingham Palace, the largest-ever exhibit celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s fashion archive, which will include three Burberry designs: a hooded riding cape from around 2010; an original invoice for a Burberry coat ordered in 1966, and a Burberry Check silk scarf from 2013. The exhibition will open on April 10 and run until October 18.

Burberry capsule in collaboration with the Royal Collection Trust Credits: Burberry

The collaboration honours Burberry’s connection with the Royal Family, as Queen Elizabeth often chose the heritage brand for her outdoor pursuits during her reign, and the British brand was awarded a Royal Warrant in 1955.

Taking inspiration from Queen Elizabeth’s deep-rooted connection to the outdoors and her countryside wardrobe, the capsule introduces a new holly green Burberry house check inspired by a tartan worn by the Queen, the Old Stewart Tartan.

The new check features on the silk lining of a car coat, which has been crafted in Castleford, Yorkshire, from lightweight cotton gabardine in holly green, on a Scottish-woven cashmere scarf, and on the border of a silk twill scarf printed with a hand-painted depiction of Balmoral Castle, the Highland home of the Royal Family.

In addition, Burberry has also designed a gold-plated brooch in the shape of a corgi, the late Queen’s favourite dog, which is wearing an enamelled check coat adorned with the Burberry Knight motif on a freshwater pearl.

The collaboration will launch on March 12 at Burberry.com and selected stores worldwide. It will also be sold through Royal Collection Trust Shops in Edinburgh, London and Windsor and online at RoyalCollectionShop.co.uk.

