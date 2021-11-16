Burberry unveils collaboration with DAB Motors

British fashion house Burberry has unveiled a collaboration with DAB Motors, an exclusive electric motorcycle named the Concept-E RS Burberry Edition, alongside a selection of limited-edition pieces curated by Riccardo Tisci.

The motorcycle makes no noise, leaves no smell and no emission in the air, and has been designed, engineered and built entirely at DAB Motor’s factory in Bayonne, France, using a sustainable manufacturing model, explains Burberry in a press release.

This localised production method generates less waste and has a lower carbon footprint when compared to traditional mass manufacturing in the motorbike industry. It also uses industry-leading aeronautical manufacturing to prolong the bike’s lifecycle.

The urban electric motorcycle has been made to be “agile, fun to ride and has a lighter footprint on our planet,” adds Burberry, and is in keeping with its commitment to innovate and go beyond in finding more sustainable ways to feed the desire for exploration.

The design is the first street-legal version of the French manufacturer’s electric concept motorcycle and is available in two colourways and features bespoke logo bodywork, a hand-stitched TB monogram saddle in the finest Burberry leather and customisable handlebars.

The Concept-E RS Burberry Edition is available to purchase through DAB Motors.

