Burberry unveils first designs for Honor of Kings game

Burberry has unveiled two exclusive designs for Honor of Kings, which marks the mobile games’ first co-creation with a luxury brand on their ‘Legend’ skin offering.

Riccardo Tisci, Burberry’s chief creative officer has exclusively designed two skins for the mobile game’s popular heroine, Yao, which sees the character wearing a classic cotton gabardine off-the-shoulder trench coat in Burberry beige and House check, styled with a cropped top, shorts and thigh-high boots.

For Yao’s second look she is wearing look 9 from Tisci’s spring/summer 2021 collection for Burberry, a warm royal blue collarless trench coat and bib-front trousers, with a crystal-embroidered vest and black leather wader boots. With fans of the game being able to buy the look as the trench coat and trousers are available to purchase online and in stores in mainland China.

Commenting on the project, Tisci, said in a statement: “I am excited to see how technology has found a way to build and nurture the core human needs of personal and emotional connections.

“Honor of Kings has created an incredible digital world where we can find a new way to dream with our Burberry community. The power of creativity is that it can open spaces and push boundaries, and I am so excited to have designed exclusive skins that will bring Burberry house codes into this immersive universe.”

The collaboration draws upon Burberry’s exploration of the relationship between humans and nature and its continued affinity to the outdoors, explained the fashion house. With Honor of King’s character Yao embodying the spirit of nature as she can take the form of a deer, which is also an expression of the Burberry animal kingdom house code.

Josie Zhang, president of Burberry China, added: “Burberry has always had a spirit of adventure. Partnering with Honor of Kings feels like a natural step up for our move into gaming, going beyond our in-house games by bringing the Burberry universe into an established environment.

“By allowing our Chinese customers to explore virtual products through the medium of online games, we can connect with our communities in a way that really resonates with them. It has been fantastic to work so closely with Tencent to bring this new customer experience to life.”

The exclusive Burberry skins will be available to purchase for all Honor of Kings players in mainland China. The skins will then remain part of the players’ permanent collection.

This collaboration marks the second between the luxury fashion house and Chinese technology giant Tencent. In November 2019, Burberry and Tencent announced an exclusive partnership to develop social retail in China, which offers unique experiences that connect luxury customers’ social and online lives to their physical environments, powered by Tencent technology.