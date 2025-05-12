Burberry unveils fourth collection with Highgrove

British fashion house Burberry continues its partnership with Highgrove with a new capsule collection celebrating British springtime and Highgrove Gardens, which surround the private residence of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Burberry, a Royal Warrant Holder, said the ongoing collaboration with Highgrove promotes the work of The King’s Foundation, a charity founded by His Majesty, which acts as custodian of Highgrove Gardens and reflects his long-standing interest in environmental conservation.

Highgrove x Burberry collection campaign Credits: Burberry

For the 28-piece Highgrove x Burberry capsule collection, spanning menswear, womenswear and accessories, Burberry has collaborated with British artist Helen Bullock, who has created four artworks inspired by the Kitchen Garden at Highgrove, a walled oasis known for its trees, elegant arbours, cascading flowers and fountain.

Commenting on the collection, Bullock said in a statement: “The Gardens are so vast and rich it was hard to decide where to start. But I soon fell for the tangled sway of wildflowers and that special combination of dancing poppies and cosmos.”

Highgrove x Burberry collection campaign Credits: Burberry

The collection, inspired by the beauty of the natural world, includes floral dresses, T-shirts, shirts and scarves, as well as floral-lined trench coats. All the pieces also honour Burberry’s deep-rooted relationship with the outdoors, with the main material of each piece made from either certified wool, organic cotton or organic silk.

To celebrate the collection, the supporting campaign features actors Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù wearing a selection of pieces in a special portfolio of portraits, shot by photographer Camille Summers-Valli.

Highgrove x Burberry collection campaign Credits: Burberry

Burberry will also host window displays and store activations, including bespoke installations in its Regent Street, London, Miami, Sanlitun in Beijing stores, adorned with florals and benches reminiscent of a British country garden. There will also be a standout window display in Qingdao, China, inspired by the world of Bullock.