Burberry will stop using plastic by 2025

After eliminating fur, Burberry is coming after plastic next. The British brand has announced plans to get rid of all unnecessary plastic packaging by the year 2025 in an effort to be more environmentally conscious.

With its new mission, all Burberry packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable within the next six years. It has already ceased the use of plastic lamination in its retail bags and garment covers, which has reduced the use of 29 tons of plastic. Next up on Burberry's agenda will be its hangers, shrouds and poly bags, which will all be made from plastic alternatives by the end of this year.

The brand will also instill a take-back program for discarded retail hangers, allowing the plastic to be recycled.

Burberry has been working to take responsible measures since the public found out last year that the brand had been destroying its products to protect against counterfeiting. Along with discontinuing the use of real fur in its products, Burberry has already ceased its practices of destroying excess inventory.