Burton launches debut performance and leisurewear range HIIT

London - Menswear retailer Burton has launched its first performance and leisurewear collection under the name HIIT.

The debut athleisure range launch sees the Arcadia Group-owned retailer joining a growing group of retailers, including BoohooMan and Joules by expanding into new product categories, as demand for multi-functional apparel continues to soar.

The 58-piece collection features a range of items suitable for the gym, or lounging at home, including training vests, t-shirts and sweatshirts as well as outerwear pieces. To mark the launch of its new collection, Burton tapped Made in Chelsea star Josh Patterson as its brand ambassador, who features in the collection campaign photographs.

Retail prices for the HIIT collection range from 12 pounds for a stretch t-shirt to 40 pounds for a lightweight jacket. The HIIT collection is currently available in stores as well online at Burton, Asos and Zalando.

Photos: Burton HIIT, via website